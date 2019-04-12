46 Road Deaths on Songkran’s 1st ‘Dangerous Day’

BANGKOK — Nearly 500 road accidents have already killed 46 people on the first day of the “seven dangerous days” of Songkran.

The Department of Disaster Prevention today said drunk driving was the No.1 cause of the accidents Thursday throughout the country, followed by speeding. Nearly 80 percent of the accidents, which have injured 482 people, involved motorcycles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Officials said more than 163,000 people were arrested and charged with violating traffic laws yesterday.

The seven-day period, infamous for high road carnage, began Thursday and will last through Wednesday.

In 2018, the number of people killed in road accidents during the annual holiday was 418, slightly lower than the decade-high death toll of 442 in 2016.

Related stories:

Songkran Death Toll Surges to 418

39 Die on 1st ‘Dangerous Day’ of Songkran