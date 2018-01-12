Police Hunt Boyfriend of Slain Soi Cowboy Waitress

BANGKOK — Police on Friday are looking for the boyfriend of a Soi Cowboy waitress found dead on Soi Sukhumvit 23.

The boyfriend, identified only as “Tee,” is the prime suspect in the murder of Saranya Rattanapetch, whose body was found Thursday on the third floor of an empty shophouse, Capt. Athipong Sripho said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Saranya was strangled to death, according to Athipong of Thonglor police. The 27-year-old woman was found yesterday morning by a construction worker with a wound to the head and rope marks around her neck.

She had been dead for about 12 hours when police discovered her body, Athipong said.

Athipong said witnesses heard Saranya shouting for help Wednesday afternoon but no one helped her.

Witnesses said Tee was violent and often came to Saranya for money, police said. He was the last person she was seen with.