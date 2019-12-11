9-Yr-Old Japanese Boy Passes College-Level Math Test

TOKYO — A 9-year-old boy in western Japan has passed a mathematics test equivalent to college graduate level, becoming the youngest ever to do so, the test organizer said Tuesday.

Shogo Ando, a fourth-year elementary school student in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, passed Suken’s top-level 1st kyu test held in October by the Mathematics Certification Institute of Japan.

Ando beat the previous record set by Hiroto Takahashi, who passed the test at the age of 11 last year.

