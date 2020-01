TOKYO (Kyodo) — A bluefin tuna fetched 193.2 million yen ($1.8 million) on Sunday at the New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, the second-highest price on record.

The price paid for the 276-kilogram tuna caught by a vessel operating out of a port in Oma, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, amounts to 700,000 yen per kg. The successful bidder was Kiyomura Corp., the Tokyo-based operator of sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai.

