Tsunami-Stricken God of Luck Statue Pulled From Sea

SENDAI (Kyodo) — A statue of Ebisu, the Japanese god of fishermen and luck, was pulled from the sea Tuesday and will be given a new home near the Miyagi Prefecture port from which it was swept during the devastating 2011 tsunami.

Pulling in a sea bream — an auspicious symbol in Japan — and overlooking Kesennuma Bay from the northeastern Japan port, the 1.5-meter-high Ebisu statue erected in 1988 was popular with tourists and locals hoping its powers would bring a good catch and safe passage of vessels.

