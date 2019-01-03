Coronation Could Affect February Elections: Wissanu

BANGKOK — The coronation scheduled in May might affect the election date in February, a deputy prime minister said Thursday.

Wissanu Krea-ngam said after meeting with the Election Commission that he had submitted the details regarding the ceremony set for May 4 to May 6. He said the post-election process could coincide with some royal events and might force the election committee to consider postponing the date from Feb. 24.

He said the commission will make a decision later regarding Election Day, repeating that it had to be between Feb. 24 and May 9 as required by law.

Wissanu added that the elections will definitely come before the coronation ceremony.