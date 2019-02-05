Election Gets Epic With Cinematic Campaign Posters

BANGKOK — A chiseled singer and drag queen pose dramatically against “Inception”-like backgrounds of the city skyline. One man reaches his hand out to harness a ball of mystic power a la “Doctor Strange.”

What resemble a set of movie posters are actually election campaign posters by the Bangkok-centric Thai Local Power Party, which the amused electorate were sharing online Tuesday.

“Everyone in this country is a #hero. We all went through bad times and conflicts together. Today, we want the heroes within all Thais to show their power,” party spokesman Chuenchob Kong-udom wrote on his Facebook page.

The post is accompanied by a poster of him, arms crossed in front of a glowing yellow shape.

“Today, we must hold hands and fight the outside world. Time’s up for blaming the hopelessness on someone. Let’s face each other, and combine the powers of all Thais!” the caption continues.

The Thai Local Power Party is led by Siam Rath newspaper owner and business tycoon Chatchawal Kong-udom. Chatchawal is also known as “Chat Tao Poon,” a reference to his status as a godfather-type figure in Bangkok’s Tao Poon neighborhood. It was launched with a LGBT-lit party on Bangkok’s Silom Road and counts a drag queen as its spokesman.

The posters, which are going viral today, also include singer-turned-politician Rattaphoom “Film” Toekongsap and Assadayut Khunviseadpong, aka Natalia Pliacam, who won the first season of Drag Race Thailand.

“You guys should change your party name to Thai Sci-Fi Party,” wrote Facebook user Tawatchai Rudeeamornkieat. “When is this coming to theaters?” asked user Siripong Pasanae, tagging cinema chain Major Group.