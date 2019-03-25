See Results for Seats, Popular Votes and Where Parties Stand

BANGKOK — The Election Commission on Monday afternoon unveiled its preliminary results of the 2019 election.

Based on 95 percent of the votes counted, the results show how many popular votes and Constituency seats each party has. An official result, including information on Party List seats, will be announced by the Election Commission in May. (See graphs below)

Roundup of reactions from each major winner:

Sudarat Keyuraphan (Pheu Thai) says she will proceed to form a coalition, as her party won the most number of constituency seats.

Thanathorn Juangrungruangkit (Future Forward) says he’s willing to support Sudarat as the next prime minister.

Uttama Savanayana (Phalang Pracharath) says he will form his own coalition as well, citing his party’s command of the largest popular votes.

Anuthin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai) declines to comment on which side he will join.

Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrats) declines to comment on which side his party will join.

Seripisut Temiyavet (Seri Ruam Thai) says he will join a “pro-democracy” coalition.