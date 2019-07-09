Bye Bye Big Pom? Prawit Aides Clear DefMin Office

BANGKOK — Staff attached to Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan were seen packing his belongings at the Defense Ministry on Tuesday, in a sign that the junta No.2 may not return to the post in the next cabinet.

Gen. Prawit, whose oversight of the military and national security issues often propelled him to national news throughout the past years, has been reticent on his career future in recent weeks. He likewise declined to answer reporters’ questions when he arrived at the ministry today.

“See you in the next government?” one reporter called to him, to which Prawit wordlessly gave a nod. His aides were seen carrying the general’s belongings from his office earlier today.

Read: Police Defend Buying 1 Billion Baht ‘Private Jet’ For Prawit

He is due to attend the ASEAN defense ministers summit on Thursday.

Media reports quoting government sources said the 73-year-old was reluctant to take up the influential post of Defense Ministry again when the new cabinet comes into effect, which junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha said would take place “by the end of July.”

Some reports also claimed Prawit would still retain a seat as a Deputy Prime Minister in the new administration. Prawit has repeatedly refused to discuss the matter to reporters.

If the speculation proves to be true, it would mark the end of Prawit’s controversial tenure as head of the Thai armed forces, which was riddled with alleged corruption scandals, political feuds, and a gaffe that might have single-handedly cost Thailand millions of lost revenues from Chinese tourists.

But an observer of military affairs also named Prawit as the real “Big Brother” in the junta who played an invaluable role of ending bitter rivalry among the army factions.

Related stories:

Our Person of the Year 2018: Prawit Wongsuwan, Military’s ‘Real Power’

‘Delicious Food’ May Have Drawn Terrorists to Thai Hotel: Prawit