BANGKOK — The practice of “attitude adjustment” will continue even after the junta is formally dissolved tomorrow to pave way for the new government, deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said Monday.

Wissanu told reporters the power to detain people without warrants will rest with the counter-insurgency agency operating under the Prime Minister’s Office but won’t be invoked. Instead, Wissanu said, those who pose threats to national security or the monarchy will merely be questioned and warned.

“No [detention]. No. Even these days we invite people to be have [their attitude] adjusted. Well, we request and say please don’t. But we can’t detain them,” Wissanu said on Monday afternoon. “It’s okay to retain such power, however, because it’s a power to oversee peace and order.”

He also offered a silver lining, “It’s better than declaring martial law.”

Read: Some Junta Laws to Remain Effective Under New Cabinet

Wissanu’s remark came after at least two political activists in Bangkok were visited and questioned by police on Monday, raising concerns among government critics that the authorities would continue to wield the junta’s power to intimidate political opponents even after the regime ceases to exist tomorrow.

Although the junta will become defunct the moment the new cabinet takes oath of office to His Majesty the King – scheduled to take place at 5pm on Tuesday – some of the regime’s controversial special orders will be retained by the succeeding government.

They include Orders 3/2014, 13/2015, and 5/2017 which allows designated military officers with ranking no less than second lieutenant to detain people who are perceived as threats to national security, monarchy and who are “influential person” to be detained without charge.

The detention, termed by the junta euphemism as an “attitude adjustment” session, can last as long as seven days in an undisclosed location with no visitation allowed. The method has been routinely enforced since the 2014 coup to dissuade activists, politicians and even journalists from publicly challenging the junta’s rule.

Decisions to summon individuals for attitude adjustment sans detention after the junta is dissolved tomorrow will be made by the Internal Security Operation Command, Wissanu said.

But a spokesman for the agency declined to discuss its role in any future attitude adjustment effort when reached for comment today.

“It’s the duty of the NCPO to clarify the whole thing,” Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangthep said, using the junta’s acronym.

Yingcheep Atchanont, a coordinator at law reform advocacy group iLaw, said the authorities must clarify who will be responsible for wielding those measures and what the scope of those special powers are.

“Our preliminary demand is clarity,” said Yingcheep, who has organized a campaign to repeal the special laws enacted by the junta during its five years in power.

Despite support from opposition politicians for his campaign, Yingcheep acknowledged that his attempt would be difficult because any proposed legislatures of such scale will have to be jointly approved by junta-appointed Senate.

According to iLaw’s database, at least 929 civilians have summon for attitude adjustment since the May 2014 coup, including those detained without charge for up to seven days.

In a farewell speech as the head of the soon-to-be-defunct junta, Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha thanked the country for showing support to the regime in the past five years.

Gen. Prayuth also said in the televised speech that Thailand had moved toward a “fully democratic” transition under his watch. Attitude adjustment or any other special junta order was not mentioned in the broadcast.

Additional reporting Teeranai Charuvastra

