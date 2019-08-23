Thai Exchangers Ban HK Money Stamped With ‘Anti-Govt’ Slogans

BANGKOK — Two popular money exchange services in Thailand said Friday they don’t accept Hong Kong banknotes printed with political messages related to the ongoing protests.

Employees at Superrich Thailand and Superrich 1965 said that they won’t buy such banknotes from clients because they cannot resell them to Thai commercial banks. Any Thai travelers who possess stamped banknotes were advised to exchange them in Hong Kong.

In an online post published by Superrich 1965 (“the orange Superrich”), the firm shows examples of three “anti-government messages” stamped onto Hong Kong banknotes.

The messages appear to read “Hong Kong independence,” “Oppose Communist Party and save the country,” and “Return the sovereign power to the people.”

A prolonged protest has been taking place in Hong Kong for nearly three months. Although the movement initially centered on a controversial extradition bill, it has since evolved to include other issues, from alleged police brutality to fuller democratic rule and autonomy from the mainland.

An employee at Superrich 1965 said at least three major banks in Thailand have told the company they will not buy banknotes that bear anti-government slogans: Bank of Ayudhya, Krungthai Bank and Thai Military Bank.

Superrich Thailand (“the green Superrich”) also has a similar policy, according to an employee.

Asked what Thai tourists should do if they happen to have stamped banknotes in their wallets, the employee advised exchanging the money in Hong Kong before flying back. The notes are unlikely to be accepted at any bank or money exchange service in Thailand.