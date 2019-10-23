6 More Palace Aides Expelled, Stripped of Their Titles

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King on Wednesday fired and stripped six palace officials of their ranks – the latest punishment handed down to royal aides this week.

The six people named in two separate announcements were a male police lieutenant general, a female army major, two male army captains, and a female khunying.

His Majesty the King’s order accused Police Lt. Gen. Sakolket Chantra of severe disciplinary misconduct and exploiting his bureaucratic position for personal gains. The five others were alleged of similar wrongdoing.

They were the latest palace officials to lose their jobs this week. On Monday, a senior royal bodyguard was fired and stripped of his military rank, and a Royal Noble Consort to the king saw her titles withdrawn on the same day for allegedly defying the authority of Their Majesties the King and Queen.

The ex-consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi has not been seen in public since the announcement. It is also unclear whether His Majesty the King would rescind her royally bestowed surname.