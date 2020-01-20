Netizens Get a Bang Out of Bangless Lisa Blackpink

BANGKOK — For just showing up with a new haircut, Thailand’s Lisa Blackpink’s bangless ‘do skyrocketed to the top Twitter trend in Thailand in matter of hours.
Photos and videos of Lalisa Manoban, or Lisa Blackpink, with a new haircut while arriving at an airport in China pushed the hashtag #LalisaMaNoBang (get it? GET IT?) to the number-one ranking in Thailand and number two worldwide on Monday.
The bangs were a signature look of the 22-year-old Thai K-pop star – and a source of endless speculation among her fans as to why the bangs never seemed to budge from her forehead even while dancing during concerts.
ไม่ต้องรอ 10 ปี ในที่สุดวันนี้ลิซ่าได้เปิดหน้าผากสักที (รอมาตั้ง 3 ปีกว่า)😂 เสื้อผ้าวันนี้เหมาะกับวันเปิดหน้าผากมากคร้า#LalisaMaNoBang pic.twitter.com/30a0VHA68g
“There’s no need to wait 10 years to see her forehead (I’ve waited for three). Her clothes today also totally go with the forehead unveil,” tweeted @Xxsasaxxll.
ขอบคุณการไปจีนที่ทำให้เห็นหน้าผากลิซคือมันดีมากนี่คิดมาตลอดเวลาเห็นลิซ เดินแล้วลมพัดผมม้าแหวกกลางอ่ะมันดีมากถึงจะเป็นช็อตเล็กๆแต่อันนี้คือเปิดจริงจังแล้วคือหน้าหวานมากแงงงงง #LalisaMaNoBang pic.twitter.com/Q4ZzLhA5Yh
“I gotta thank the fact that going to China let us see her forehead. Before the wind pushing her bangs apart was great and got us a few shots, but this is seriously exposing her forehead and sweet face!” tweeted @@sillysilly__.
Lalisa ขอกัดแก้มหน่อย ยิ้มน่ารัก#LalisaMaNoBang pic.twitter.com/cp4sdvBAec
“Lalisa, let me nip at your cheeks! Your smile is so cute!” tweeted @pat_fanaclisa.
