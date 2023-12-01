The Treasure Hunter Recovered the Client’s Decade-Old Bracelet

BANGKOK – On December 1, Mr. Pat, the owner of the treasure hunting Facebook page, managed to find a customer’s missing bracelet that had been lost in the water 10 years ago.

This achievement earned him a lot of admiration on social media after the customer had tried to find it several times without success. This success made her very happy, as the bracelet belonged to her mother and had a high sentimental value.

Pat revealed to Khaosod Online that this customer had contacted him to find the bracelet that her mother had dropped in a canal near her house 10 years ago and that she desperately wanted back. It was her mother’s favorite bracelet and she felt a deep longing for it, especially since her mother had passed away 4 years ago. The customer wanted this bracelet back as she saw it as a reflection of her mother.

He saw that it was possible to find it, so he decided to take the job. The first time he went on the search, the equipment was incomplete, so he was unable to complete the task. He came back to search a second time and spent more than 6 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The search was quite difficult because the site used to be a wooden pavilion and was later converted into a concrete pavilion. There was all sorts of garbage, branches and clay. When he found it, he wanted to surprise the woman. When she saw it, she cried so loudly that I wanted to cry too. We understand the feeling of someone who has found their lost belongings,” said Pat.

The treasure hunter also said that he was very happy to be a small part of this person’s life because he could help her find what she had lost. He was happy that he could contribute to many people who may have lost hope or who, when they see her again, find more motivation to live.

_____