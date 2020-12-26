Princess Ubolratana, Dressed as Santa, Wishes Thais a Happy Holiday

BANGKOK — Princess Ubolratana dressed up as a female Santa Claus – or “Santy” as Thais call it – to wish the people of Thailand a Merry Christmas.

In a video released on Christmas Eve, Princess Ubolratana sang “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and went on to explain the meaning behind the holiday.

“We wish you a glittery, sparkly, and joyful Christmas,” she said English.

“Christmas wouldn’t be complete without Santa or Santy,” she said, using a Thai term for a female Santa Claus costume. Princess Ubolratana also discussed the birth of Jesus Christ, the religious background of the holiday, and the meaning behind the Christmas tree.

In Thailand, awareness of Christmas traditions is sketchy – the occasion is celebrated everywhere, but few are familiar with Christianity.