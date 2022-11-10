PBIC Thammasat and Matichon Will Host a Symposium on APEC, Thailand, Its Challenges and Achievement.

Matichon, the sister daily of Khaosod English, will host an academic symposium on Tuesday Nov 15 on the topic, “APEC-Thailand 2022: Challenges and Achievement” together with PBIC Thammasat or Pridi Banomyong International College, Thammasat University, at the university, from 9.30am to half past noon.

Speakers are : Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat, Anusorn Tamajai, economist and committee member of Pridi Banomyong International College, Kobsak Chutikul, advisor to the Senate’s Foreign Committe, Climate Watch Thailand’s Wanun Permpibul and Li Zhijie, a student at the College’s Thai Studies Programme.

Thammasat University rector Assoc Prof Gesinee Witoonchart will give an opening remark on “APEC Chellenges in Women’s Empowerment.”

The programme will be conducted in Thai and English. Free Admission. See the poster for registration details.