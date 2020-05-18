Public Transpo Adapts to Gov’t Loosening Virus Measures

BANGKOK — Public transport services as of Monday extended their service hours to meet with the government’s rollback of the curfew by one hour to 11pm.

Starting Sunday, operators of BTS, MRT, and the Airport Rail Link said they will run from 5.30am to 10.30pm, except the BTS Sukhumvit Line where trains will begin the service earlier at 5.15am.

Bangkok buses operated by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will be serving commuters from 5am to 10pm, BMTA president Surachai Iamwachirasakul said.

Buses will be deployed at 95 percent of the total capacity to meet with the increasing demand, while the last bus of each route will leave its depot at 9pm, he added.

Chao Phraya Express Boat announced that boats will be running from 6am to 7pm weekdays. The service is suspended on weekends and public holidays.

Long-distance trains running between Bangkok and provinces including Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Nong Khai, and Nakhon Si Thammarat will resume service.

Only non-air conditioned trains will be available, and food and drinks will not be served on trains, State Railway of Thailand governor Nirut Maneephan said. Passengers can check the timetable here.

Passengers travelling between provinces will be required to sign a declaration and state their purpose of travel to officials before buying tickets.

Certain northern and northeastern intercity bus routes operated by The Transport Co. will return to service beginning Sunday, while southbound routes to Koh Samui, Phuket, and Trang will not be running until June 1.

All routes operated by private operators Nakhonchai Air and Sombat Tour remain suspended for now.

Domestic flights will be allowed to fly from 7am to 7pm, according to the requirements set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. Passengers are encouraged to check with local quarantine requirements before booking their flights.

Inbound international flights are continued to be banned until 31 May, except for essential flights with special permissions.