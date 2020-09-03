‘Big Bad Wolf’ Book Sale Moves Its Lair Online in Pandemic

BANGKOK — If you cleared your bookshelf while staying at home in the pandemic, it might be the time to fill them up. The annual discounted book fair is making a virtual return this Thursday.

This year’s Big Bad Wolf warehouse sales will take place online from Sept. 3 to 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it will feature twice as many books to choose from than previous years, according to the organizer.

Millions of English-language books, both fiction and non-fiction, will be put on sale with marked down prices from 50 to 90 percent. The highlights include the full collection of Harry Potter novel series, which will cost only 2,200 baht, compared to 2,695 baht retail price.

An additional delivery fee will be charged for orders less than 1,500 baht.

The Big Bad Wolf was founded by a bookworm couple Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng in Malaysia in 2009, before coming to Thailand for the first time in 2016. Ng said Thailand was chosen to be the first country to launch its online sale.

“With this newly introduced online platform, it is an opportunity for us to reach more people in Thailand than just certain cities as per past years,” Ng said.

This year’s 48th National Book Fair was also moved online over the coronavirus concerns, the first time ever since it was launched in 1972.