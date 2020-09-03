Party’s Over, Folks! Police Raid Pot Farm on Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI — Police on Thursday said they are looking for those responsible for an illicit marijuana farm on a popular tourist island of Phangan.

Around 40 plants, weighed at 60 kilograms in total, were seized this morning when police raided an 1-rai (0.3 acre) farm hidden in the woods, Lt. Col. Thanawat Sukhata, deputy chief of Koh Phangan Police Station, said.

“The plants didn’t grow naturally,” Thanawat offered an insight into the investigation. “There were watering pots, garden hoses, and fertilizers. This suggests they must be planted by someone.”

Police said the farm was put under surveillance for a month after they were tipped by a local, though no one has yet been marked for arrest since investigators could not see anyone entering the farm.

After a long wait, police decided to seize the plants and took them to the police station.

The deputy superintendent said police will summon nearby landowners for information since the farm sits on a protected forest.