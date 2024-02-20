Thailand Promotes Childbirth as Its Population Risks Diminish

BANGKOK – The Public Relations Department said on Monday that the government is embarking on a “groundbreaking mission” to promote childbirth and make it a national priority by March.

It includes introducing the “Give Birth, Great World” initiative, steered by the Ministry of Public Health.

“Fertility clinics in hospitals are gearing up to provide all-encompassing support, including planning, diagnosing, and treating infertility. With the introduction of advanced reproductive technologies like intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilisation (IVF), new avenues are being opened for those dreaming of parenthood, promising a brighter future and stronger human capital.”

It adds that “efforts are underway to enhance work-life balance, extend financial aid to families, streamline parental leave, and champion inclusive laws for all eager to start families. These pivotal measures aim to counteract the dwindling birth rates.”

Thailand, the department adds, faced a historically low birth rate with only 485,085 new births in 2022 and a continuous population decline.

“Thailand risks seeing its population diminish to a mere 33 million in the next six decades, posing serious threats to labour availability and economic stability.”

“The nation is rallying to come together in support of this crucial initiative, aiming to cultivate a thriving and populous Thailand. Let’s spread the word, embracing this call to action for growth and joy for generations to come,” it says.

