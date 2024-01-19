Thai and German Police Arrest A Father Accused of Child Abuse

UDON THANI – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) announced the arrest of Mr. Tony, a Thai-German national suspected of sexually exploiting children in Germany and residing in the northeastern region of Thailand. He subsequently continued to exploit children in Thailand.

The DSI conducted a search of a residence in Udon Thani Province, northeastern Thailand and executed an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court to arrest Mr. Tony.

This arrest is the result of cooperation between the DSI, the Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt : BKA), Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), and the Department of Justice’s Institute of Jurisprudence, which led to the execution of the arrest warrant by the criminal court.

The research team took an in-depth look at social networks, dark web platforms and other hard-to-access information sources, including targeted dark web sites. They also analyzed and compared various pieces of evidence obtained from internet data and child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Several lines of evidence strongly suggested that Mr. Tony had indeed committed the alleged crimes against underage girls.

Consequently, he was charged with lewd acts, obscenity, possession of child pornography involving children under 13, lewd acts with his own daughters, possession of lewd media for sexual gratification for himself or others, and distribution of lewd media involving children to others, as well as importing data into a computer system with prior knowledge of its lewd nature.

On 14 January, DSI officers arrested Mr. Tony at his house, where a substantial amount of electronic equipment containing files with lewd images of children was discovered. He was taken into custody and is being held without bail as authorized by the court.

____

