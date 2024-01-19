Woman Arrested After Bodies of Missing Couple Found Under Tokyo Home

TOKYO – A Filipino woman was arrested Friday for allegedly abandoning two corpses after Tokyo police found the previous day the bodies of a missing couple underneath their home with apparent knife wounds.

Hazel Ann Baguisa Morales, 30, was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of Norihiro Takahashi, 55, and his wife Kimie, 52, at the house in the capital’s Adachi Ward around Tuesday, the police said.

Morales, believed to have been an acquaintance of the couple, has denied the allegations.

Investigators are looking into whether Morales had any trouble with the couple prior to their disappearance, as well as the causes of their deaths.

They suspect the couple was attacked at their home as blood stains were found near the house’s entrance and in the hallway, among other locations. They said there were also signs of blood stains being wiped away.

The couple’s son, who lives with them, called the police on Tuesday, saying that his parents were missing and there were blood stains at the home’s entrance.