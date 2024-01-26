German Child Prostitution Suspect Apologises to Thailand

WIESBADEN – Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, deputy commander of the Royal Thai Police, travelled to Wiesbaden, Germany, on January 25, 2024, to meet with the German authorities about the case of a German citizen, Mr. Jens, who is accused of buying sexual services from minors in Pattaya that has become scandalous stories last year.

Pol. Gen. Surachate stated that the allegations from Mr. Jens’ interview with the DW documentary, in which he said the Thai judiciary had accepted one million baht to let him escape to Germany, have been proven to be false.

“The German public prosecutor’s office confirmed to me on talk that Mr. Jens was taken into custody and investigated after his return to Germany. The authorities assured that no payments were made to anyone, except for legal fees for bail, and emphasized the cooperation of Thai officials in the process,” Pol. Gen. Surachate said.

Jens told the German public prosecutor that he did not know how old the Thai girl was. He explained that he had asked for bail because he had health problems and needed to take care of some business. He was then placed on a travel restriction due to COVID-19, so he could not return to Thailand as ordered by the Thai court.

Advertisement

Jens also wrote a letter clarifying the situation and explicitly pointing out that the information contained in the documentary had been manipulated to damage Thailand’s image. He regretted having participated in an interview without fully understanding the situation and apologized for the damage caused.

The German prosecutor also stated that they are willing to work with the National Police Office in Thailand to combat human trafficking and maintain Thailand’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Pol. Gen. Surachate said that the trip to Germany was a success beyond all expectations. Although they have not met or spoken to Jens directly, they have received a written statement in German. In this document, Mr. Jens clarified the information and alleged distortions in the news report that claimed he paid one million baht as bribe to Thai officials.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commander of the National Police announced that all documents will be brought back for further examination and expansion of the investigation, with a scheduled meeting at the police club upon the delegation’s return to Thailand.

_____

Related articles: