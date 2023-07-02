Welcome Torito de Pucará Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands

Siam Piwat and the Embassy of Peru in Thailand Present “Torito de Pucará: Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands” Art Exhibition June 28 – July 23 at Siam Discovery

Siam Piwat, a leading real estate and retail developer – the owner and operator of global destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, joins forces with the Embassy of Peru in Thailand to curate an art exhibition titled “Torito de Pucará: Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands.”

This unique showcase features painted artwork of Peruvian’s iconic ceramic bull that has been on a world tour and will be on display in Bangkok from 28 June – 23 July 2023 on the 5 Floor Siam Discovery The Exploratorium.

The exhibition celebrates the long-standing relation between Thailand and Peru, offering a great Oopportunity Platform’ for Thais to experience international cultural essence. The event strengthens Siam Piwat’s positioning as a trailblazer in delivering unparalleled experiences that exceed expectations. It stands proudly as a ‘Global Culture Destination’, a creative hub and global cultural exchange stage.

The “Torito de Pucará: Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands“ exhibition is a cultural promotion initiative led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru in collaboration with the Puno Region Office, the Municipalidad Leal Villa Pucara, and 10 Pucara Artisan Associations.

From 2022, this program aims to showcase the rich heritage of the Peruvian Highlands through the collection of over 500 ceramic bull artworks crafted by skilled artisans who have been preserving the art of this ancient pottery tradition. These exquisite pieces will be exhibited in various countries worldwide.

The artwork “Torito de Pucará” or “The Little Bull of Pucara,” showcased in Thailand is an exquisite collection immensely revered in many countries across the globe. Its origin is from the city of Cheka Pupuja in the Azángaro province of the Puno Region. The “Torito de Pucará” is a ceramic sculpture meticulously crafted in the shape of a bull, adorned with intricate hand-painted patterns and vibrant flowers, each carrying its own distinct symbolic meaning.

The creation of the “Little Bull of Pucará” is a true testament to the Peruvian artistic creativity, unwavering determination, and faith. Each step demands the utmost skill and dedication. Once the bull shape is formed, the artist proceeds to embellish it with additional intricate details. The sculpture is then left to dry thoroughly before being placed into the kiln. Next comes the painting and coating of the surface, and finally, the painted sculpture is placed back into the kiln for the final firing.

Even today, the ancient sculpture continues to be seen. This cultural treasure can be found in various southern cities of Peru, such as Cusco, Puno, Ayacucho, and Apurimac. Local communities use it as a decorative item in their homes or place it on rooftops. The sculpture holds great symbolic significance for the locals. It is regarded as a symbol of protection, ensuring the well-being of the family and safeguarding the herds. Furthermore, it is often employed as a decorative element at weddings and bury in the ground as an expression of gratefulness.

The exhibition at Siam Discovery showcases a collection of 20 sculptures of “The Little Bull of Pucará,” crafted by talented Peruvian artists. Adding an exciting twist, renowned Thai designer and illustrator, Spun Inthawong, has lend her creative touch to the design of the little bull through the work titled “Into the Rainbow: The Colors of Quechua.” It took inspiration from the captivating colors and patterns found in the weaving culture of Quechua, beautifully combined with the intricate geometry and floral motifs that are traditionally woven into Quechua clothing.

The exhibition also features sculptures that seamlessly blend the artistic influences of both Peruvian and Thai cultures, which are brought to life by the creative talents of Associate Professor Sukumarl Sarakasetrin, a lecturer at the Department of Creative Arts within the Faculty of Fine Arts at Chulalongkorn University. Inspired by the Torito de Pucará, Sukumarl’s creation intertwines the symbolism of Sacred Cows in Thailand’s Royal Ploughing Ceremony and the spout characteristic of Peruvian Moche pottery, resulting in a culturally significant sculpture, specially crafted for display for this exhibition.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors can also engage in a free workshop to paint and take home their very own little Torito bull made of stucco. The workshops are scheduled to take place on Saturday 8 July 2023, and Saturday 22 July 2023. Two rounds available, from 3.00-4.00PM and 4.00 – 5.00PM. for a limited number of 50 participants each. The workshops will be held on the 4 floor of Siam Discovery.

The extraordinary exhibition, “Torito de Pucará: Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands,” will be held from June 28 – July 23. Mark your calendar and make sure not to miss this remarkable exhibition on the 5 floor of Siam Discovery.