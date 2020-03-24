From Pop to Mor Lam, Thai Singers Hitch a Ride on Coronavirus

1 “Covid Comes, My Tears Fall” by Jintara Poonlarp

Luk thung queen Jintara Poonlarp released Monday “Covid Comes, My Tears Fall,” a country ballad to encourage Thais to “please don’t panic, please get well” because the government is “getting medicine to kill the virus from China.” Oh yeah, she went there.

Here’s an unofficial translation of the chorus:

Covid-19 making us all hot and cold

The government’s not afraid and is protecting citizens

Getting medicine to kill the virus from China

All our doctors and doing their best to cure everyone

I lie down, worry about the Covid until my tears fall

Hoping it will go away, that people will be cured

Everyday on the TV, more people are infected

It’s torture but we must make it through so everyone is safe

Please don’t panic, please get well

Please don’t panic, please get well