Exhibitions : 50 Years in Munich : Bridge Over Troubled Water by Somyot Hananuntasuk
A journey, indeed is what Somyot Hananuntasuk has had in his career – spanning 50 years and counting. Though not a formal retrospective, “50 Years in Munich : Bridge Over Troubled Water” gathers a collection of works by Somyot Hananuntasuk from 1972 through to 2022 – with some never before seen pieces.
Distinctively separated into three phases, the exhibition is an examination of Hananuntasuk’s life stories, one of a young Thai artist navigating his way in a foreign land, exploring his artistic voice despite the challenges and crisis he faced.
ATT 19 Art Gallery
19 Charoen Krung 30, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500
BTS: Saphan Taksin MRT: Hua Lumping
19 Jan – 19 Mar 2023
Tue – Sun 11.00-18.00 (Closed on Monday)