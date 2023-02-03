Exhibitions : 50 Years in Munich : Bridge Over Troubled Water by Somyot Hananuntasuk

A journey, indeed is what Somyot Hananuntasuk has had in his career – spanning 50 years and counting. Though not a formal retrospective, “50 Years in Munich : Bridge Over Troubled Water” gathers a collection of works by Somyot Hananuntasuk from 1972 through to 2022 – with some never before seen pieces.

Distinctively separated into three phases, the exhibition is an examination of Hananuntasuk’s life stories, one of a young Thai artist navigating his way in a foreign land, exploring his artistic voice despite the challenges and crisis he faced.

ATT 19 Art Gallery

19 Charoen Krung 30, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500

BTS: Saphan Taksin MRT: Hua Lumping

19 Jan – 19 Mar 2023

Tue – Sun 11.00-18.00 (Closed on Monday)