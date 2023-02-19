Live Nation is proudly presented that Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour in Bangkok will take place at Impact Arena on 28 February (Tuesday) 2023. General public tickets are available at Thaiticket Major.

Ticket Price

6,500 / 5,500 / 4,500 / 3,500 / 2,500 / 1,500

The Wild Dreams Tour, which kicked off in the United Kingdom on July 1, 2022, saw the foursome serenading the audience with a string of classics, as well as latest hits. Westlife even surprised fans with an ABBA medley as a tribute to the Swedish supergroup.

Now Westlife is ready to hit the road and meet fans in Asia once again.

“We are always excited to return to Asia to see our many fans. After all that has happened in the world over the last few years, this tour means more to us than any that we have ever done before,” says the band.

“It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than before. We are planning some spectacular shows which will include all our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

More details can be found at westlife.com and www.livenation.co.th! For the health and safety of all attendees, this event will be held in compliance with the Ministry of Public Health’s Covid-19 protocols.

Formed in Dublin, Ireland 1998, Westlife comprises Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne. The band has released 12 studio albums and sold over 55 million records to date.

Westlife is a success story from the get-go. The first five singles from its eponymous debut album all went to No.1, creating a chart record that remains unbroken to date.

Known for hit songs such as Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings, If I Let You Go, My Love and Uptown Girl, Westlife has amassed an incredible 14 No.1 singles, an achievement surpassed only by Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Westlife disbanded in 2012 and reunited six years later stronger than ever. In 2019, the quartet staged The Twenty Tour to celebrate its 20th anniversary in the music scene.

The record-breaking reunion tour saw Westlife performing to over 600,000 fans in 27 cities.

Westlife’s latest tour is named after the band’s new studio album, Wild Dreams, which was released in November last year. The members describe the album as “uplifting” and say the songs are inspired by the challenges of the pandemic.