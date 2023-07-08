‘Post Malone’ To Play First Live Gig in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Ticket prices for the upcoming Post Malone concert are out, promoter Live Nation Tero announced Friday.

The American rapper will perform his first gig in Bangkok at Impact Challenger Hall on Sept. 14, 2023. Tickets range from 3,800 to 15,500 baht and can be purchased online from 10am on Jul. 15.

Bangkok will be the first Asia leg of Post Malone’s “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour before hitting Manila, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Best known for his smash hits like “Circles,” “Sunflower,” and “Congratulations,” the genre-defying artist began his career as early as 2011, but shot to fame in 2015 with his debut single “White Iverson.” He is set to release his fifth album titled “Austin” on Jul. 28, Post Malone announced earlier in May.