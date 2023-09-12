Jay Chou’s Carnival World Tour Is Coming To Bangkok

Bangkok — Jay Chou, Mandopop Megastar is back in Bangkok, Thailand with the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour to be staged at the Rajamangala National Stadium on December 9, 2023.

Led by the multi-hyphenate and his team, the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour dives into a joyful carnival theme with well-designed visual effects that will allow fans to embark on an auditory and visual fantasy journey.

The megastar will perform up to 40 songs, including his well-loved classic hits and new songs. Jay Chou will also be showcasing his talent on the piano, guzheng and other instruments!

Jay Chou has a huge influence on the global music scene. In 2022, he ranked No. 9 on the IFPI Global Top 10 Artiste List and also won the top spot in IFPI Global Top 10 Album Sales List.

His album ” Greatest Works of Art” even set a record for a Chinese-language album on this list! The record is the pride and representative of the Chinese music scene.

In addition to Jay Chou’s brilliant achievements in the music field, he is also accomplished in the film industry. From solo performance to directing, his film works have been acclaimed, showing the unique charm of his multi-disciplinary talents.

On December 9, 2023, 8 p.m., get ready to immerse yourself in this sensational concert and join Jay Chou live at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok!

Tickets for the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour 2023 – Bangkok will go on sale at 10am (GMT+7) on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Concert details：Jay Chou Carnival World Tour 2023 – Bangkok

Date: 9 December 2023

Time: 8pm

Venue: Rajamangala National Stadium

Ticket Prices: 9,988 THB / 8,988 THB / 7,988 THB / 6,988 THB / 5,988 THB / 4,988 THB / 3,988 THB

Ticketing will commence on 30 September 2023, 10am (GMT+7) via www.thaiticketmajor.com as well as all ThaiTicketMajor outlets or via hotline 02-2623456.

For international audiences interested in attending the concert in Bangkok, travel packages are available for purchase on Meituan, Trip.com, and Tongcheng Travel websites.