TAIPEI – Taiwan has been officially announced as the host for the prestigious Mister Friendship International 2024 pageant

The announcement came during a signing ceremony held today, June 29, 2024 in Taipei, marking a significant milestone for the international event.

According to organizers, over 20 contestants from various countries will arrive in Taipei on December 1, kicking off a week-long series of activities. The event will culminate with the Coronation Night on December 8, where the new Mister Friendship International will be crowned.

Joe Kampol Thongchai, Founder and President of the Mister Friendship International Organization, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event. “We’re excited to bring Mister Friendship International 2024 to Taiwan,” Thongchai said.

“This pageant goes beyond beauty; it’s a celebration of cultural exchange and international friendship.”

The pageant will feature several key events, including a Swimsuit Presentation, Cultural Night, and Talent Show. Contestants will also have the opportunity to explore Taiwan’s rich cultural heritage and visit popular tourist attractions.

Jason Kao, Founder and President of Mister Taiwan and Head of the Host Project Team, highlighted the significance of hosting the event. “It’s an honor for Taiwan to host Mister Friendship International 2024,” Kao stated. “We’re dedicated to showcasing Taiwan’s beauty and culture, ensuring a memorable experience for all participants.”

The signing ceremony was attended by notable figures including Leav Veng Hour, the reigning Mister Friendship International 2023 from Cambodia, and Sky, Mister Friendship Taiwan 2023 and 1st Runner-Up in last year’s international pageant.

As Taiwan prepares to welcome contestants from around the globe, the Mister Friendship International 2024 pageant promises to be a spectacular celebration of diversity, friendship, and cultural exchange.

