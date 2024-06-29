Turkish Man Arrested in Bangkok for Theft and Online Revenge

BANGKOK — Jealousy cases in Thailand aren’t limited to Thai couples. Recently, immigration police arrested a Turkish man for theft, who confessed to acting out of jealousy towards his ex-girlfriend.

On June 29, immigration police received a tip about a foreign suspect wanted for theft, described as having Eurasian features, at a well-known IT mall in Bangkok.

Upon investigation, they found a muscular foreign man matching the description. They identified themselves and presented an arrest warrant from the South Bangkok Criminal Court for robbery.

Mr. Amir, a 26-year-old Turkish suspect, admitted to being the person on the warrant. He had been trying to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend for a long time without success. Out of jealousy and resentment, when he spotted his ex-girlfriend in a parking lot of a famous mall in central Bangkok, he snatched her phone and fled. He then posted her private photos on social media to embarrass her.

Records show he had entered and exited Thailand 14 times. Police charged Amir with robbery, unauthorized access to a protected computer system, unauthorized access to protected computer data, and importing obscene computer data that could be publicly accessible.

