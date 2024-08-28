Thailand to Host ‘The Colours of Africa 2024’ Cultural Event

BANGKOK — The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with African diplomatic missions, will host “The Colours of Africa 2024,” a cultural event from September 9-11 at Central World’s Eden Zone 1.

Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East, and African Affairs, and Mr. Thanawat Sirikul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information, announced the event alongside Mr. Kiptiness Lindsay Kimwole, Kenya’s Ambassador to Thailand and Dean of the African Diplomatic Mission.

Mr. Thanawat highlighted the cooperation of 12 African nations—Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Mozambique, Ghana, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Botswana, and South Africa—in organizing the event, with support from private sectors.

Ms. Sasirit explained that the event aims to enhance Thai understanding of Africa and foster people-to-people connections. “Africa is a vast region with over 1.2 billion people, mostly of working age, and is becoming increasingly important to Thailand. Since establishing diplomatic ties with African nations in 1955, we’ve sought to strengthen these relationships through events like this,” she said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized “The Colors of Africa” in 2017, 2019, and 2023. Africa is the second-largest region in the world. Many of its countries have developed their economic infrastructure, making it a promising market and investment opportunity for Thailand in the future.” Ms. Sasirit said.

The Colours of Africa 2024″ will include:

A quiz on African geography

Cultural performances including fashion and music shows

Exhibitions by African embassies and businesses

Student competitions in quizzes and English speech contests with themes like “Africa in My Imagination” and “Africa: Land of Opportunities”

Opportunities to win trips to Africa, sponsored by Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, and Minor Hotels Group

Ambassador Kimwole described Africa as a continent rich in opportunity and diversity. He emphasized that the event will counter negative stereotypes and showcase Africa’s vibrant culture and economic potential.

“Africa is a colorful continent with diverse identities, all beautifully connected. There is also a very high middle class growth rate of around 600 million people,” he stated.

The event will feature booths with African coffee, tea, foods, wine, textiles, gems, tourism information, and investment opportunities in this growing region.

