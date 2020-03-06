Thailand’s Mega-Computer Fair to Be Held as Planned

BANGKOK, March 4 (Xinhua) — Shrugging off fears of the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers of the annual mega-computer fair said on Wednesday that its ‘Commart X Pro 2020’ IT fair will be held on schedule from March 5–8 in Bangkok.

“We cannot cancel because everything has been prepared and laid out,” said Pornchai Chantharasupphasaeng, the organizer for the event, “We have some major partners like Advice IT Infinite and Banana IT, whom had cancel their participation, but we have other big ones like JIB, IT City, SPVI and many other retailers of computer and IT-related products.”

“I want to give assurance to visitors that we have put out stringent measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak,” said Pornchai, “we will be limiting the number of entry and exit points to the fair and will deploy thermal scanners at all gates.

“Those who have fever will not be allowed to enter the venue, while those who pass the screening process will be provided with a sticker to display to staff in the fair,” Pornchai said, “We also urge everyone to wear a face mask when attending the event.”

In addition, the venue management team will be providing medical staff during the fair and increase cleaning frequency in areas and surfaces frequently touched by the public throughout the four-day fair event.

Pornchai however said that he won’t be expecting as many visitors as last year’s.

“Last year, the mega-computer fair generated sales of about 3 billion baht and about 800,000 visitors,” said Pornchai, “However, this year we might see a decline in sales and visitors; therefore we have not set the target yet and will instead make an estimation based on the day-by-day situation.”