Thai Guides Demand Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Tour Guides

BANGKOK — The Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand, led by Paisan Suethanuwong, a committee member, along with over 50 witnesses including tour guides and tour operators, submitted a petition to the Chairman of the Tour Business and Guide Committee at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on September 2, 2024.

The petition calls for a crackdown on illegal guides and tour operations in all languages, as the guide profession is reserved exclusively for Thai nationals.

Paisan stated that while members of the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand were leading foreign tourists to various important sites, they discovered many foreigners illegally operating tour businesses and working as guides. This problem has become widespread.

He urged the Tourist Police and relevant agencies, especially the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, which directly oversees this matter, to intensify their efforts in suppressing these illegal foreign operators.

He emphasized that illegal guides and “ghost tours” negatively impact the economy and image of Thai tourism. The association also requested a postponement of the mandatory implementation of the Thailand Smart Tour (TST) system, scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2024.

Under this system, tour companies must issue guide work orders through the TST platform, completely replacing paper-based work orders. Guides would be required to present their work orders through the TST application during inspections.

After testing the system, tour company staff and guides found several aspects of the system unsuitable and difficult to use. The association is asking the committee to consider postponing the implementation and to establish a subcommittee to study and revise the regulations regarding the criteria and methods for issuing Job Orders.

They argue that the guide work order system cannot effectively prevent illegal foreign guides and creates obstacles for legally operating guides, potentially subjecting them to criminal penalties.

“The Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand appreciates and commends the efforts of all parties involved in caring for and developing the country’s tourism industry. The association sincerely hopes that the Tour Business and Guide Committee will promptly consider our proposals,” the statement concluded.

Jaturon Phakdeewanit, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, after receiving the petition, stated that the ministry acknowledges the association’s concerns. The ministry will discuss to find solutions regarding the occupation issues for Thai guides, reiterating that guiding is typically a reserved profession not open to foreigners.

Regarding the implementation of the Thailand Smart Tour system scheduled for October 1, he suggested it might be postponed until a mutual agreement can be reached.

