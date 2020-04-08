3 Foreigners Die from COVID-19 in Thailand, Pushing Death Toll to 30

BANGKOK — Three foreign men have died from the coronavirus in Thailand, pushing the total virus death toll up to 30, health officials said Wednesday.

A 48-year-old Russian man in Pattaya, a 69-year-old Indian man, and a 69-year-old American man all died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the government’s taskforce. The center also reported 111 new cases of infection, putting the overall number at 2,369.

“All three are foreigners. We have to connect the virus to travellers from overseas,” Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration said. “I was just happy yesterday. …Now we see that the numbers went back up to three digits.”

Of the 111 newly sick, 69 contracted the virus from contact with the infected, while 42 were from those returning from overseas. Taweesin was referring to Tuesday’s findings which recorded a low dip of 38 infected.

Phuket is the province with the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases: 33.9 per 100,000 people, while Bangkok has 21.6 per 100,000. Satun province has been added to the list of provinces with COVID-19 due to Thais returning from Indonesia.

A total of 889 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Thailand.

Taweesin said that the public should spend their time at home and practice social distancing in order to decrease the virus spread.

“Solution will be the same: social distancing and wearing masks,” Taweesin said.

