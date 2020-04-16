BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and China’s Huawei Technologies on Wednesday have announced plans to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and 5G technology to Siriraj Public Hospital in the fight against Covid-19.

“The AI technology can help doctors analyse computed tomography (CT) quantification results of infection cases with high accuracy,” said Dr Prasit Watanapa, Dean at the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital from Mahidol University.

“It can greatly help reduce the workload of Thai medical personnel working with patients contracted with Covid-19.”

The 5G network can assist Covid-19 treatment hospitals to relieve network congestion and guarantee quality of medical care service, said Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand).

Abel said that AI-assisted solution based on Huawei cloud technology is co-developed by Huawei and HY Medical, a Chinese enterprise that focuses on AI medical industry, using medical imaging through artificial intelligence.

The AI technology leverages the computer vision and medical image analysis to segment multiple pulmonary ground glass opacities (GGOs) and lung consolidation and make quantitative evaluations through CTs of patients’ lungs.

Abel said at least 20 hospitals in China have adopted the technology to handle Covid-19 cases.

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta, said at a press conference that the Thai government have always attached great importance in enhancing the performance of Thai medical staff by implementing integrated digital technologies using 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud computing.

Thailand on Wednesday reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number to 2,643 with two new deaths, bringing the death toll to 43.