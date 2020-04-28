Thailand to Host 2021 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games

KUWAIT CITY (Xinhua) — The 6th edition of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) will be held by Thailand in 2021, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced here on Monday.

According to the OCA, the two parts signed a host city contract vie a video conference between sports authorities of Thailand in Bangkok and the OCA from its headquarters in Kuwait last Thursday.

The 2021 AIMAG will be held in two cities: Bangkok and Pattaya, which is well-known as a tourism resort.

The games will feature 24 sports on the program and will take place in the first half of the year, with the dates yet to be finalized.