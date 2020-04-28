Daily New Infections Drop Below 10 Again, But 2 More Died

BANGKOK — The number of new coronavirus cases in Thailand dropped below 10 for the second consecutive day, though two more people died of the disease, the government said.

“I’m glad that we see a single-digit for a second day,” Taweesin said. “Only a few countries can see a low figure like this, but it’s happening in Thailand.”

The 53th fatality was identified as a 52-year-old man in Bangkok who contracted the virus from a business meeting, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said at the daily briefing.

A 63-year-old woman in Phuket who was overweight also died of the virus after she was infected from one of her family members, Taweesin added.

The center also reported seven new cases of infection today.

Five of the newly infected were those who were close to individuals previously tested positive for the virus, while another patient was infected from a crowded environment, the spokesman said. One case is being investigated for their travel history.

“Please be proud and I encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing measures,” Taweesin said. “Like I said before, don’t let your guard down.”

He also warned those who have family members infected to be extra cautious since the largest cluster of new cases remains those who shared close contact to individuals previously tested positive for the virus.

“You must be 100 percent protected,” Taweesin said. “Wash your hands, wear masks, and don’t share utensils.”

The total count of confirmed infections now stands at 2,938 cases. As of Tuesday, 232 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 2,652 patients have recovered.