Kremlin: No ‘Official Info’ on North Korean Leader’s Health

MOSCOW (TASS) — The Kremlin has no official information on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s health, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“We have no official information,” he said, when asked if Moscow had received any official information about Kim Jong-un’s health.

The North Korean leader has not been seen in public since April 11, when he chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea. He was absent from the annual session of the Supreme People’s Assembly on April 12 and missed a ceremony commemorating the 108th birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung on April 15, sparking rumors about his health.

The Kremlin spokesman said earlier that Moscow was waiting for official information about the North Korean leader’s health.