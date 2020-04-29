Bangkok Restaurants, Salons, and Parks To Reopen, But No Date Fixed

BANGKOK — The City Hall approved a proposal to reopen restaurants, salons, and public parks, though the exact date is to be determined by the government, officials said Wednesday.

Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority, said eight types of venues will be allowed to reopen “soon.” Some of them will be required to exercise social distancing measures, while bars and other “high-risk places” will remain closed until May 31.

The City Hall had previously ordered restaurants, shopping malls, educational institutions, and entertainment establishments to be shut down as an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. The measure is set to expire on Thursday.

It is still unclear whether the closure order, as well as the ban on alcohol sales expected to last until this Thursday, will continue. Pongsakorn said the government’s response center to COVID-19 epidemic has to decide on the matter first before the City Hall can roll out any specific measures.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said during the daily news briefing today that the center has not reached a conclusion, but he promised that it should come out within this week.

Eight types of venues proposed to be reopened by the City Hall include restaurants, markets, certain types of sport complexes, public parks, beauty salons, pet care centers and veterinary clinics, hospitals and clinics, golf courses, and driving ranges.

Dine-in services will resume at restaurants, but each table must be at least 1.5 meters apart and must not serve alcoholic beverages.

Only certain sports that are not played in groups such as jogging, badminton, and table tennis will be allowed to be played at sport complexes. Team sports such as football, volleyball, basketball will be banned.

Citizens can exercise or relax at public parks, but they are not allowed to gather in groups for a picnic.

Services provided at beauty salons will be limited to cutting, washing, and blow-drying only. Customers must book in advance since waiting will not be allowed. Hairdressers must wear masks and face shields while serving their customers.

All of these venues must also strictly adhere to social distancing and hygiene measures. Customers must have their temperature checked and their hands sanitized before entering, the spokesman said.

Related stories:

Bars, Cinemas, Salons, and Sport Stadiums Among Last to Reopen

Prayut Hints Businesses May Not Reopen by May 1