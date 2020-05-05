Narathiwat Quarantine Full of Bugs, No Electricity

NARATHIWAT — A viral video showing an insect-infested state quarantine facility in southern Thailand is circulating online Tuesday.

The facility in Yi-ngo district also does not have electricity access, and the mattresses provided are full of bugs, according to a video posted online Sunday.

“Lots of bugs, right?” the man recording the video says. “I don’t know if the women’s side will get to sleep tonight because there are so many bugs. They said we would get VIP rooms.”

The 36-second video posted by Talkmissthailand page shows women using cloth to slap bugs on their mattresses. A fan is provided, but there are no electrical sockets to plug them in.

Narathiwat is also the location of the latest COVID-19 case announced Tuesday, a 45-year-old man who had a history of attending a religious ceremony abroad.

State quarantine locations in rural areas have been criticized for their condition. In April, fishery workers returning from Malaysia to Trang province were put in state quarantine in tents pitched on the side of the road under the blazing sun.

Thai undocumented workers returning from South Korea were quarantined in tents at a sports stadium, where they said living in the humid, cramped space was unbearable.

The situation is markedly different in Bangkok, where college dorms as well as hotels have offered their resources for quarantine, as well as hotel chains across the nation.

รีวิวสถานการณ์ที่กักตัวโควิด19 ที่อำเภอยี่งอ จังหวัดนราธิวาสป้าขอบอกเลยว่าสภาพแย่มาก น่าเห็นใจคนที่ต้องเดินทางกลับบ้านช่วงนี้แล้วต้องมาเจอกับสภาพอะไรแย่ๆแบบนี้ อยากให้หน่วยงานที่รับผิดชอบลงไปดูแลหน่อย เครดิต คุณกฤษณันน์ เนตรนราhttps://www.facebook.com/100001374966350/posts/2819790324743439/?d=n โพสต์โดย Talkmissthailand เมื่อ วันอาทิตย์ที่ 3 พฤษภาคม 2020

