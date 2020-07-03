Hear That Thunder Rumbling? Brace for a Week of Rain

BANGKOK — That sound of fireworks going off on Independence Day could very well be a thunderstorm coming your way. And it won’t stop there. Expect almost a week of rain, Thai meteorologists said Friday.

From Friday through Wednesday at least, all regions of Thailand would likely see medium to heavy rains.

“There shouldn’t be any extreme rains; nothing much to worry about in Bangkok except for heavy traffic,” Seree Supratid, director of the climate center at Rangsit University said by phone Friday.

However, provinces along the Mekong River should expect heavier than usual rains.