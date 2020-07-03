Botched Raid in Deep South Left 1 Officer Dead

PATTANI — Police on Friday said a security officer was killed during a search operation in Pattani province.

The deceased was identified as a member of the Defense Volunteer Corps paramilitary group. Another corps member and a soldier were also wounded in the gunbattle, which broke out when the officers attempted to raid a house in Panare district.

Panare police superintendent Leab Phromchan said two assailants opened fire on the security force as they closed in on the house, which police said was occupied by armed drug traffickers.

One of the suspects was killed by the security force, police said, while another managed to flee the scene. There is no immediate information about their identity.