Early Songkran: ‘Big Pom’ Soaked Chatting to Locals

KHON KAEN — The Songkran water festival might have been cancelled across Thailand this year, but not for Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, who was splashed by an overflowing water truck Friday.

The deputy PM was in the unfortunate spot next to the truck while he was conversing with local residents in Khon Kaen. Aides jumped to shield the potbellied general away from the water, though Gen. Prawit didn’t seem to mind getting wet and instead beamed at reporters.

The worker who filled the truck to its brim reportedly apologized to the general.

Prawit was on a visit to a groundwater tap at Ban Nong Hai Kham Pia School in Ban Haet district, which has been hit by droughts in the region.

