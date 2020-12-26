Samut Prakan Red Cross Chapter Assists 18 Migrant Workers

On 23 December 2020, Ms. Nongrat Khongkasaem, President of Samut Prakan Red Cross Chapter, along with committee members, representatives of Thai Red Cross Health Station No.5, Sawangkaniwas, the chief of Bang Phli District Office, the director of Bang Phli Hospital, and representatives of relevant organizations gave necessities kits to 18 Myanmar workers from Samut Sakhon Province who had been left by their employer on the roadsideof Bang Na – Trat Highway in Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province, in the wake of COVID – 19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon Province.

The 18 migrant workers are being quarantined in a state quarantine venue in Bang Phla Sub-district, Bang Phli. The Thai Red Cross Society, a national charitable organization, provides assistance to the vulnerable in accordance with humanitarian principles regardless of nationalities, races or gender.