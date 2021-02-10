HRH Sirindhorn Wishes Economic Prosperity for Year of the Ox

BANGKOK — Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn issued a Chinese New Year’s greeting card for the Year of the Ox, which traditionally begins on Friday.

The greeting card featured a handwritten message by Her Royal Highness that said, “牛气冲天” or niú qi chōng tiān. The princess also included her translation, “proud Ox climbs towards the heavens,” and explained that she wished for a prosperous economy for the Lunar New Year.

The palace-run store Phufa is selling red polo shirts emblazoned with the greeting in the princess’ handwriting.

Princess Sirindhorn is an enthusiast in Chinese culture and often promotes relations between Thailand and China. For her role, Chinese President Xi Jinping awarded the princess a medal of friendship back in September 2019.

The 65-year-old royalty is a younger sister of His Majesty the King.