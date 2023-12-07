King Attends the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta; the Queen Competes

PHUKET – His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen conducted sailing practice for the international sailing competition, The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta, the 35th edition at Kata Beach, Karon, Muang District, Phuket on December 7, 2023, which was a non-race day.

The international sailing competition, The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 35th edition, took place from 4 to 9 December 2023, featuring Keelboats and MultiHulls Races. Additionally, there was a competition for small sailboats, International Dinghy Classes, with over 100 participating boats.

Her Majesty the Queen will join the sailing competition in the IRC Zero class with boat number THA72.

Sopon Suwannarat, the Governor of Phuket Province, stated that The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta significantly positively impacted the local economy, especially in local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and transportation. The entire week of sailing competition witnessed substantial growth, thanks to the vibrant festival atmosphere and the influx of tourists, stimulating the local economy.

This year, there are sailing teams from 14 countries participating in the competition, including Thailand, Australia, the United States, Germany, Belgium, Estonia, France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

An economic impact study revealed that sailing competitions contribute significantly to the local economy, generating millions of baht annually. Besides its economic impact, sailing events also serve as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering relationships among international sailors and the local community.

Furthermore, collaboration with renowned Thai restaurant entrepreneurs enhanced the experience for visitors, allowing them to immerse themselves in Thai culture and fully enjoy the sailing festival.

“The King’s Cup Regatta is considered one of the most exciting events with the best organization in the region, renowned globally for its diverse and beautiful local art. International sailors and beachside parties after the races make it the most outstanding event. We take pride in contributing to the development of Phuket Province, Thailand, and the sailing community,” said Kevin Whitcraft, Chairman of the International Sailing Competition Management.

Whitcraft added that this competition warmly welcomed sailors from both Thailand and abroad to the grand sailing event, including both Keelboat and Multihull categories. The Dinghy Dinghy competition added an international flavor to the races, surrounded by the crystal-clear waters and stunning landscapes of Phuket, creating an exceptionally unique experience in the world of sailing.

“Our sailing competition is not just about vying for the top spot; it also plays a crucial role in promoting sports tourism and developing sailing at the regional level,” emphasized Whitcraft.”

