BANGKOK — Princess Sirindhorn was admitted to a hospital following an ankle injury, the palace said Monday night.

In a statement issued by the Royal Household Bureau, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn fell during morning exercise and injured both of her ankles on Monday.

She was taken to Phramongkutklao Hospital, where the medical team recommended that she put her royal duties on hold for two months.

The 65-year-old royalty is a younger sister of His Majesty the King.