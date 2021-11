BANGKOK — Bangkok could see temperatures drop below 20C over the next five days, the Meteorological Department said Tuesday. New Year’s Eve may also see similar lows.

Temperatures in the North and Isaan could drop as low as 6C and people should wear sweaters and keep themselves warm, said Nattapol Nattasomboon, Director General of the Meteorological Department.

“This high air pressure will lead to the first proper cold spell,” he said, referring to the five days ahead until Sunday.