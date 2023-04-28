Saudi Arabia Helps More Than 2,400 Citizens, 74 Nationalities Evacuate from Sudan

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Thailand issued a press release about the assistance and facilitation for the evacuation of 215 Thai citizens from the Republic of Sudan following a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.

In the light of excellent relationship between the two Kingdoms. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has responded quickly to the request from the Kingdom of Thailand.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has stated that in continuation of the efforts under the directives of the Kingdom’s leadership in evacuating its citizens and nationals of brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan to Saudi Arabia.

In the evening of Wednesday, 26 April 2023, there were 79 Thai citizens arrived in Jeddah as they were transported by one of the Kingdom’s ships and the rests are coming soon.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was keen to provide all the basic needs for foreign nationals in preparation for facilitating their departure to their countries. Since the beginning of the evacuation operations, about 2,425 people from 74 nationalities.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to make every effort to stop the bloodshed, cease the fighting, and return to the path of a political solution in Sudan. Therefore, the Kingdom is communicating with the parties in Sudan and with brotherly and friendly countries and international organizations, and any specific results we reach will be announced in due course